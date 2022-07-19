Patten & Patten Inc. TN Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN cut its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,294 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,720 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 26.9% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 15,776 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in Ford Motor by 22.1% in the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 44,730 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Ford Motor by 31.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter worth $39,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total transaction of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Motor Co Ford sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $188,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 86,947,494 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,148,638.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,025,892 shares of company stock worth $402,881,320 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ford Motor Stock Up 0.7 %

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Ford Motor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.94.

F stock opened at $11.96 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

