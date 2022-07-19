Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Penumbra from $321.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded Penumbra from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.38.

Shares of PEN opened at $121.05 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -712.02 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Penumbra has a 12-month low of $114.86 and a 12-month high of $293.20.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $203.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.39 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 1.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Penumbra will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,402,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,777,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,101,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,498,000 after purchasing an additional 419,632 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Penumbra by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 954,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,099,000 after purchasing an additional 29,126 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in Penumbra by 7.2% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 665,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,910,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 0.8% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 474,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

