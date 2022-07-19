Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Performant Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Performant Financial from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Performant Financial in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of PFMT stock opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.86 million, a P/E ratio of -20.83 and a beta of -0.31. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.85 and a twelve month high of $5.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $27.08 million for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.15% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Shay Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Performant Financial by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 40,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 14,853 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $156,000. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Performant Financial

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services to the clients in Federal guaranteed student loan program and private institutions; identifies and tracks defaulted borrowers across its clients' portfolios of student loans; rehabilitates and recovers past due student loans; provides tax recovery services to federal, state and municipal agencies; recovers government debt for various federal agencies; and offers audit and recovery services to identify improper healthcare payments for public and private healthcare clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.