Pharmacielo (OTCMKTS:PHCEF) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Pharmacielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF – Get Rating) were down 3.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.34 and last traded at $0.34. Approximately 4,865 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 64,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
Pharmacielo Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.56.
Pharmacielo Company Profile
PharmaCielo Ltd., through its subsidiary, PharmaCielo Colombia Holdings SAS., cultivates, processes, produces, and supplies medicinal-grade cannabis oil extracts and related products in Colombia and internationally. It provides cannabidiol and tetrahydrocannabinol-focused cannabis oil extracts for channel distributors, including pharmacies, medical clinics, and cosmetic companies.
