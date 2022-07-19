Philip Sanderson Acquires 200,000 Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS) Stock

Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Rating) insider Philip Sanderson acquired 200,000 shares of Velocys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of £8,000 ($9,563.66).

Velocys Stock Down 0.3 %

VLS stock opened at GBX 4.28 ($0.05) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £59.81 million and a P/E ratio of -5.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4.97 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 5.66. Velocys plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4 ($0.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 17.94 ($0.21).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Velocys in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

