Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 68.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 44,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.91, for a total transaction of $4,868,277.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,162,076.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on PSX. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

NYSE:PSX opened at $82.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 67.60%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

