Piedmont Lithium Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:PLL)

Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Piedmont Lithium in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes anticipates that the mineral exploration company will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Piedmont Lithium’s current full-year earnings is ($1.04) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Piedmont Lithium’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The mineral exploration company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.17).

Piedmont Lithium Price Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Piedmont Lithium in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

Shares of Piedmont Lithium stock opened at $33.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.99. Piedmont Lithium has a 52-week low of $32.08 and a 52-week high of $79.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Piedmont Lithium

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Piedmont Lithium by 108.7% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 480 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 620 shares of the mineral exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Piedmont Lithium during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 24.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Lithium

In other news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $197,476.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,084,308.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Piedmont Lithium news, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.87, for a total value of $183,677.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,597,961.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith D. Phillips sold 3,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $197,476.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,544 shares in the company, valued at $5,084,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Piedmont Lithium Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.