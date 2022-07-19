Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Price Target Cut to $27.00

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ping Identity from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Shares of PING opened at $18.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.38. Ping Identity has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $30.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Ping Identity ( NYSE:PING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.80% and a negative return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 16,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the last quarter. Keenan Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Keenan Capital LLC now owns 2,921,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,848,000 after purchasing an additional 591,691 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 749,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,147,000 after purchasing an additional 207,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 511,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, offers intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications with customers, workforce, and partners.

