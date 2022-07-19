Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $71.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.23 and a 200-day moving average of $76.97. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.