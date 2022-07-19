Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 769.6% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth about $1,173,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter worth about $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 760,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $126,942,000 after purchasing an additional 19,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WM shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Waste Management Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total value of $452,812.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,233.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 47,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $7,901,708.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares in the company, valued at $16,046,994.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,985 shares of company stock valued at $10,072,025 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $149.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.99 and its 200 day moving average is $153.91. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 57.27%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

