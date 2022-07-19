Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Down 0.7 %

Philip Morris International stock opened at $89.51 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.64 and a 52 week high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48. The firm has a market cap of $138.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PM shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

