Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Beer during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,298,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Beer by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,481,000 after buying an additional 41,468 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,775,000 after buying an additional 26,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Boston Beer by 617.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,671,000 after acquiring an additional 24,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,436,000. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $129,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $491,306.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAM. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $620.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.64.

Boston Beer stock opened at $327.43 on Tuesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $960.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $326.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $376.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

