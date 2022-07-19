Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $256,000 Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,115,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,280,206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,514 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,929,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,372,107,000 after buying an additional 813,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,982,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,820,000 after buying an additional 470,522 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $321.77 on Tuesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $220.20 and a 12 month high of $335.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $309.45 and a 200-day moving average of $282.94.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 97.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 58.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $356.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.94.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total value of $24,432,625.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,493,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,914,812,113.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 80,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.53, for a total transaction of $24,432,625.33. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,493,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,914,812,113.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,104,337 shares of company stock worth $349,826,141. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

