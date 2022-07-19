Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Has $259,000 Stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000.

Get Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ESGV opened at $67.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $63.48 and a 12 month high of $88.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.61 and its 200 day moving average is $75.72.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.