Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC raised its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,180 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,577,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,068,993,000 after acquiring an additional 177,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,307,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $852,958,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,579,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $510,603,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,903,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after purchasing an additional 245,021 shares in the last quarter. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $102.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In related news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at $4,881,971.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

TTD opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.71, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

