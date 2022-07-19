Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Invests $193,000 in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BAR. NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 22,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC increased its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 31.9% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BAR opened at $16.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.49. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $16.83 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

