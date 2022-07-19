Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New $166,000 Investment in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 15.4% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 17,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 50,911 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Ares Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 387,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,000 after buying an additional 264,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. 49.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance
NYSE BCSF opened at $14.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.25. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $16.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $907.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.26.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.96%.
Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile
Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.
