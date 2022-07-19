Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on YUM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Yum! Brands from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.00.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $118.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.58. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.37 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $33.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

