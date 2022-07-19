Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Sells 982 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACN. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Accenture Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $268.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.77 and a 52 week high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $284.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.75.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.05 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,248,555.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.