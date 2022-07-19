Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes $111,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 29.6% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,949 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,636,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,827,000 after buying an additional 307,206 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Yamana Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 953,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after acquiring an additional 83,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Yamana Gold to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Yamana Gold from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$10.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Yamana Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yamana Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Shares of AUY opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.03. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $6.40.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $441.90 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

