Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,240,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,273,000 after purchasing an additional 111,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,708,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,862,000 after purchasing an additional 130,932 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,673,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,349,000 after purchasing an additional 556,270 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $348,527,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,390,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,626,000 after acquiring an additional 18,407 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 71,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $11,827,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 958,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,456,393.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total transaction of $1,889,786.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,718,486.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,679 shares of company stock valued at $15,154,848. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Twenty-seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.38.

Shares of CRWD opened at $177.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $165.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.61. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.00 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.37 and a beta of 1.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $487.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

