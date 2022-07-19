Piper Sandler Cuts Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Price Target to $41.00

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $52.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Q2 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Q2 from $94.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Q2 from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Q2 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Q2 has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $105.74.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $134.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.41 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 21.43% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Q2 will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Q2 news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $104,368.25. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 69,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,782,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Q2 by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Consumer Banking, a browser-based digital banking solution and comprehensive financial institution branded digital banking capabilities; Q2 Small Business and Commercial, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture.

