Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.91.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pluristem Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 78,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 74.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 137,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 58,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,071,878 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 146,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.94% of the company’s stock.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

