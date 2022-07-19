Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pluristem Therapeutics Trading Up 3.6 %
NASDAQ:PSTI opened at $1.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.63. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.73. The company has a market cap of $34.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.91.
Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Pluristem Therapeutics will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Pluristem Therapeutics
About Pluristem Therapeutics
Pluristem Therapeutics Inc operates as a bio-technology company. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pluristem Therapeutics (PSTI)
- These 3 Stocks Won’t Trade Under $100 For Long
- MarketBeat Podcast: You CAN Make Money In a Bear Market, Here’s How !
- Three (3) Undervalued Dividend-Paying Tech Stocks
- When You Silence the Noise, AMD Stock Still Offers Strong Fundamentals
- Should you buy Bank of America Stock After Its Q2 Earnings Report?
Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.