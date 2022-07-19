Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU) Short Interest Update

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDBU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a drop of 26.1% from the June 15th total of 11,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,509,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,533,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,920,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

Shares of XPDBU opened at $9.94 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.04.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.