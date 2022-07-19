PrairieView Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,249,934,000 after buying an additional 346,970 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD opened at $293.05 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $318.22. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.83% and a negative return on equity of 21,952.60%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Home Depot to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $369.82.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

