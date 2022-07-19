Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Position Cut by Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware

Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware trimmed its holdings in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,782,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170,012 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,550,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,997,000 after acquiring an additional 728,532 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primo Water by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,261,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,768,000 after acquiring an additional 26,251 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $67,356,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Primo Water by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,494,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,971,000 after acquiring an additional 179,191 shares during the period. 93.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Primo Water from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

NYSE:PRMW opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.46 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -652.00 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.73.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.19 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primo Water Co. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is -1,400.00%.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

