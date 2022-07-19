ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) vs. CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) Critical Analysis

ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) and CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares ProFrac and CSI Compressco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProFrac N/A N/A N/A CSI Compressco -16.68% N/A -5.96%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ProFrac and CSI Compressco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProFrac 0 1 6 0 2.86 CSI Compressco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

ProFrac presently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 77.27%. CSI Compressco has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.38%. Given ProFrac’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ProFrac is more favorable than CSI Compressco.

This table compares ProFrac and CSI Compressco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProFrac $768.35 million 2.80 -$42.42 million N/A N/A CSI Compressco $304.17 million 0.60 -$50.27 million ($0.77) -1.69

ProFrac has higher revenue and earnings than CSI Compressco.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.5% of CSI Compressco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of CSI Compressco shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProFrac beats CSI Compressco on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ProFrac

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Willow Park, Texas.

About CSI Compressco

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage. It also provides treating services for natural gas producers and midstream companies, such as providing equipment for lease or sale, equipment installation services, and the operation of equipment for removal of contaminants from a natural gas stream, and natural gas cooling to reduce the temperature of produced gas and liquids; well monitoring and sand separation services; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services for compression equipment. In addition, the company sells engine parts, compressor package parts, and other parts manufactured by third-party suppliers. CSI Compressco GP LLC serves as the general partner of CSI Compressco LP. The company was formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P. and changed its name to CSI Compressco LP in December 2014. CSI Compressco LP was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

