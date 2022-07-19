Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pulmonx from $30.00 to $19.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut shares of Pulmonx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.63.

Pulmonx Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LUNG opened at $15.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $577.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.30, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Pulmonx has a 12 month low of $13.79 and a 12 month high of $45.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.61.

Insider Activity at Pulmonx

Pulmonx ( NASDAQ:LUNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 26.08% and a negative net margin of 102.87%. The business had revenue of $10.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Pulmonx will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Glendon E. French III sold 2,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $45,540.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,104,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,945,141.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 4,599 shares of company stock valued at $83,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pulmonx

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LUNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pulmonx by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Pulmonx Company Profile

Pulmonx Corporation, a medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of bronchoscopic in adult patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.

