Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.
About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust
Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
