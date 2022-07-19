Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (PIM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on August 1st

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $3.43 on Tuesday. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 27,278 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 23.5% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 639,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 116,347 shares during the last quarter. 49.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

