Putnam Premier Income Trust (PPT) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 1st. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Price Performance

PPT opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.95. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12-month low of $3.69 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

Get Putnam Premier Income Trust alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Putnam Premier Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 56.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 445,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,273,011 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 203,297 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 12.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 103,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares in the last quarter. 36.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Putnam Premier Income Trust

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Putnam Premier Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.