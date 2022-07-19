Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Amarin Co. plc Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Amarin in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Amarin from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Amarin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Northland Securities cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. HC Wainwright cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amarin from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

Amarin Price Performance

AMRN opened at $1.29 on Monday. Amarin has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $5.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $512.14 million, a P/E ratio of -25.79 and a beta of 2.02.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Amarin had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $94.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity at Amarin

In other Amarin news, Director Olsen Per Wold purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.69 per share, with a total value of $92,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 149,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,810. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Amarin by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 592,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 114,987 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Amarin by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 151,241 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 174,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the period. 35.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amarin

(Get Rating)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

