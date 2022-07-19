Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Avient Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:AVNT)

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Avient in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.94 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.92. The consensus estimate for Avient’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Avient’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Avient from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Avient from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Avient Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of AVNT stock opened at $40.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.50. Avient has a one year low of $37.09 and a one year high of $61.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avient had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 4.76%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVNT. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avient by 502.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Avient in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avient by 107.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Avient’s payout ratio is presently 37.40%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corporation provides specialized formulator, services, and sustainable material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

Further Reading

