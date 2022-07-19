Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Reduced by Cormark (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) – Cormark reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Friday, July 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. The consensus estimate for Barrick Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.53 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$34.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$31.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Eight Capital raised their target price on Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.50.

TSE ABX opened at C$20.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$27.02. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$20.07 and a 12 month high of C$33.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.77.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Rating) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported C$0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.65 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.257 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.06%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

