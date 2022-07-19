Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Brickell Biotech, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:BBI)

Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Brickell Biotech in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 13th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now expects that the company will earn ($1.61) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.80). The consensus estimate for Brickell Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($8.38) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Brickell Biotech’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.56) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($9.11) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($2.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.84) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($6.97) EPS.

Get Brickell Biotech alerts:

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Brickell Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Brickell Biotech Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of BBI stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. Brickell Biotech has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $37.35. The company has a market cap of $8.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39.

Brickell Biotech (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($0.90). Brickell Biotech had a negative return on equity of 191.55% and a negative net margin of 8,325.47%. The business had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($6.75) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brickell Biotech

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brickell Biotech stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brickell Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBI – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,112,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 401,276 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.61% of Brickell Biotech worth $832,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

About Brickell Biotech

(Get Rating)

Brickell Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various prescription therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, inflammatory, and other debilitating diseases in the United States. The company develops sofpironium bromide, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; BBI-02, an oral DYRK1A inhibitor for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and BBI-10, a covalent stimulator of interferon genes inhibitor for the potential treatment of autoinflammatory and rare genetic diseases, as well as next-generation kinase inhibitors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brickell Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brickell Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.