Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Coterra Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.33. The consensus estimate for Coterra Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.47 per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy to $34.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CTRA opened at $27.42 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $22.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of -0.03. Coterra Energy has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $36.55.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This is a boost from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coterra Energy

In other Coterra Energy news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at $9,426,226.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total value of $1,286,339.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares in the company, valued at $12,444,348.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,681,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,302,000 after acquiring an additional 86,520 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 236,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 48,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Coterra Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 83,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

