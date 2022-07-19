Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Unity Software Inc. Boosted by Oppenheimer (NYSE:U)

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Unity Software in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Yang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.38) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.47). The consensus estimate for Unity Software’s current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Unity Software’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.34) EPS.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.04). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 50.40%. The business had revenue of $320.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Unity Software from $125.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Unity Software from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Unity Software from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Unity Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.13.

NYSE:U opened at $35.28 on Monday. Unity Software has a fifty-two week low of $29.09 and a fifty-two week high of $210.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.66.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of U. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Unity Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at $261,000. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total transaction of $312,623.34. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,447,398.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David Helgason sold 2,407 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $111,420.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,355.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 8,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.19, for a total value of $312,623.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 221,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,447,398.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,338 shares of company stock worth $2,394,305 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

