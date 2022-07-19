Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Zynex, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) – B. Riley cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Zynex in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst M. Wiesenberger now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Zynex’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zynex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). Zynex had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.88 million.

Shares of ZYXI opened at $7.67 on Monday. Zynex has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $16.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.48 million, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Zynex by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.06% of the company’s stock.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. The company offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation (NMES) device that is marketed to physicians and therapists by field sales representatives; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and E-Wave, an NMES device.

