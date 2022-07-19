Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $4.41 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.05.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $20.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 2.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.20.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $377.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.63 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 41.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1,748.0% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

