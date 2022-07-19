Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NYSE:SKX)

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Skechers U.S.A.’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

SKX has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $67.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. Argus upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $37.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Skechers U.S.A. has a one year low of $33.50 and a one year high of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.32.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,467,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $304,379,000 after purchasing an additional 621,640 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,904,844 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $281,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071,445 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,450,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994,421 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,798,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $208,275,000 after purchasing an additional 141,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Theleme Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Get Rating)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.