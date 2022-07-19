Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Laredo Petroleum in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $8.48 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $8.29. The consensus estimate for Laredo Petroleum’s current full-year earnings is $29.54 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s Q4 2022 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($1.34). The company had revenue of $532.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 78.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Laredo Petroleum to $117.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laredo Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $72.07 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 3.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $36.25 and a 12-month high of $120.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 32.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,085,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $165,007,000 after buying an additional 507,541 shares during the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 213,150 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,869,000 after purchasing an additional 142,514 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 2,617.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,508 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 96,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,398,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $240,787.65. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,855 shares of company stock worth $1,085,022. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

