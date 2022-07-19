Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Hayward Holdings, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:HAYW)

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Hayward in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hayward’s current full-year earnings is $1.25 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hayward’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $410.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.01 million. Hayward had a net margin of 16.30% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hayward in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hayward from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

Hayward stock opened at $14.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hayward has a 12 month low of $13.19 and a 12 month high of $28.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAYW. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,176,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Hayward by 8,262.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,172,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,935 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,191,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hayward by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,245,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,806,000 after purchasing an additional 707,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,087,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of Hayward stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $73,485.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares in the company, valued at $789,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 8,480,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $117,713,601.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,910,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,518,905.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Lesley Billow sold 4,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $73,485.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,479.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,945,434 shares of company stock worth $138,164,510 over the last ninety days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

