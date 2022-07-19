Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Lifted by Analyst

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.20 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s current full-year earnings is $11.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q1 2023 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.26 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.40 EPS.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.78 earnings per share.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 1.0 %

JPM has been the subject of several other research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $111.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $328.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.14 and its 200-day moving average is $133.85. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $1,353,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 32.10%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

