Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Lifted by Analyst

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.11 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.10. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $21.96 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.48 EPS.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.38.

Ovintiv Stock Up 5.0 %

Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$28.10 and a 1-year high of C$79.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of C$59.66.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C$2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.21 by C($0.46). The firm had revenue of C$2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.05 billion.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.321 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

