Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

Waste Connections Price Performance

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.86.

NYSE:WCN opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections



Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

