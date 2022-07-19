Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2022

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Waste Connections in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01. The consensus estimate for Waste Connections’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 12.72%. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share.

WCN has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank cut Waste Connections from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Waste Connections from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.86.

Waste Connections Price Performance

NYSE:WCN opened at $122.80 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.48. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $145.62.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WCN. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 234,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,902,000 after acquiring an additional 19,871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN)

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.