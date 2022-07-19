Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Cut by Oppenheimer

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Parikh now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $8.15 per share.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.82.

DLTR opened at $169.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 8,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

