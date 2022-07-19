Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issued By Wedbush

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Neurocrine Biosciences in a report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.83. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neurocrine Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.07.

Neurocrine Biosciences Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $93.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of 130.42 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.24. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $71.88 and a 52 week high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,733.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Cooke sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $75,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,691,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $1,391,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,697 shares in the company, valued at $19,358,733.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,754 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,300 in the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neurocrine Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NBIX. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $105,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Get Rating)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

See Also

