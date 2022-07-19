Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Reduced by Oppenheimer

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $3.78 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $17.66 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $19.60 EPS.

CSL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $251.93 on Monday. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $189.79 and a 12 month high of $275.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $1.72. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 25.49%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is currently 20.36%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

