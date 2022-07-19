Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA) Increased by Desjardins

Cogeco Communications Inc. (TSE:CCA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cogeco Communications in a report issued on Friday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.27. The consensus estimate for Cogeco Communications’ current full-year earnings is $9.76 per share.

CCA has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Cogeco Communications from C$130.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities raised Cogeco Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$119.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$127.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Cogeco Communications from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$116.06.

Shares of TSE:CCA opened at C$82.50 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a 12 month low of C$81.79 and a 12 month high of C$121.29. The stock has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$95.03 and its 200 day moving average price is C$100.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. In related news, Senior Officer Christian Jolivet sold 950 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.50, for a total value of C$98,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,655,379. Also, Director Louis Audet sold 33,900 shares of Cogeco Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.81, for a total transaction of C$3,553,059.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 106,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,200,835.08. Insiders purchased 99,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,291,819 in the last quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 26th. Cogeco Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.70%.

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. It operates in two segments, Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services. The company offers Internet, video, and telephony services to residential and business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.

