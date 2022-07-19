QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,165 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 180.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,027 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 321.2% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,388 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 5,577 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 10,935 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $118.22 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58. The stock has a market cap of $158.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

