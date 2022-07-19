QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,624 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $12,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on QCOM shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.08.

Shares of QCOM opened at $141.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.18.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

